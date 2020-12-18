Martha Ann Threet Strickland, 71, passed away December 17 at The Griffin House. She was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County, Ga. and a homemaker. She was a member of Claxton Church of God. Martha enjoyed church, reading her Bible and attending gospel sings. Ms. Strickland was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Doris Lewis Threet. Surviving are first cousins, Joyce (Pratt) Lockwood of Claxton, Connie (Avery) Hendrix of Claxton, John Threet of Claxton, Gena Roberts of Claxton, J.W. Sapp of Brunswick, Homer Sapp, Johnny Sapp and Brookie Sapp, all of Claxton; a close family friend, Ron Smith of Statesboro. Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 21, from 1-2 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed during the vistiaton and service, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks must be worn. Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m., graveside at Brewton Cemetery, with Rev. Nathan Pittman, and Dr. Matt Brady officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.