Martha Ann (Vaughan) Yarbrough, 88, passed away January 21 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was a native of Dooly County but had resided in Evans County for most of her life. She was a member of Eason Chapel Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. During her high school days her family moved to Metter where she graduated. She attended Georgia Teachers College and worked as a substitute teacher. She also worked for Southern Bell. During her life she played piano and the organ at several churches in the area. She was a member of Day Spring Walk to Emmaus Community and spent her lifetime participating in Tattnall Campmeeting, where she worshipped and enjoyed fellowship. Ms. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis E. (Snoogie) Yarbrough; her father and mother, John Robert and Hilda P. Vaughan; and sisters, Joyce Vaughan, Carol Donaldson and Bobbie V. Brown; a great-granddaughter, Addison Yarbrough. Surviving are two sons, David and Terri Yarbrough and Glenn and Mary Yarbrough, all of Claxton; grandchildren, Heather and Reid Maner of Savannah, Jeremy Yarbrough, Corey and Tiffany Yarbrough, and Casey Yarbrough, all of Claxton and Carly and Michael Tucker of Statesboro; great-grandchildren, David, Caroline, Mason, Cade and Ames; sister, several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 12-2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Fiveash officiating. Burial will be in Eason Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Corey, Jeremy and Casey Yarbrough, Michael Tucker, Reid Maner and Will Donaldson. Remembrances may be sent to Tattnall Campground, 306 Yarbrough Lane, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements