Martha E. Colson, a beloved matriarch and devoted member of her community, passed away on January 14, 2025, at the age of 88. Born on July 30, 1936, in Tattnall County, Georgia, Martha was known for her humble and kind spirit, qualities that endeared her to all who had the privilege of knowing her. Martha was a dedicated homemaker, attentive to her family and home. She found joy in nurturing her loved ones and creating a warm and loving environment. Her nurturing character extended beyond her household as she spent many years as a devoted member and Sunday School teacher at Eastside Baptist Church. Each day, she engaged with her faith, dedicating time to read her Bible and participate in her church community. Throughout her life, Martha maintained a passion for gardening, often found outside tending to her flowers. She was skilled in the kitchen, known for her delectable meals and beautiful wedding cakes. Additionally, Martha supported her husband’s business by managing the books, showcasing her dedication and hardworking nature. Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Glenn Edward Colson; her parents, Rufus and Bessie Dees Easterling; her son, Ricky Colson; and her sisters, Maybelle Griffin, Ruth Mitchell, Nana Barnard, Louise Bradley, and Evelyn Turner. Martha leaves behind a loving family who will cherish her memory. She is survived by her son, Wendell (Lynette) Colson of Ludowici, Ga.; her daughter, Vicki Colson of Claxton, Ga.; her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kerry) Mitchell, Brittany Colson, Tiffany (Jeremy) Asher, Jacob Jarriel, Ethan (Allee) Colson, and Dylan (Mallory) Colson; great-grandchildren, Landon Ivy, Victoria and Eli Napper, Avery Kate Colson, Blakely Colson, Ruth Anne, Hannah and Silas Mitchell; as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel Burial wil be in Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Danny Sapp, 5073 Rufus Sapp Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.