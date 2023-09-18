Martha Elizabeth Seay Wilkerson

On February 6, 1943, the Lord blessed the late Jessie Seay, Jr. and the late Charlie Mae Jones Seay with a beautiful baby girl named Martha Elizabeth in Tattnall County, Ga. Martha entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Evans Memorial Hospital, Claxton, Ga. At an early age, Martha accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Saviour at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Manassas, Ga. Later in life, she united with St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Claxton. She served the Lord with gladness, sang in the choir, and worked in the fellowship hall as needed. She was educated in both the Evans and Tattnall County school system. Martha graduated in 1961 from Tattnall County High School in Reidsville, Ga. Martha loved her family, as well as others. Actually, she was the glue that held them together while praying and working hard in the fields, working as a maid, a cook and as a caregiver. She did all this not only for her family, but for many other families as well. Martha was employed for many years at Claxton Poultry and was an activist for the Union to be organized there. She was elected and served on the Evans County Board of Commissioners, and was the first female commissioner, as well as the first black female commissioner in Claxton. Martha was a member of Action Pact (Senior Center), where she served as president, and was also an active member of the Rosebud Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Sylvester Johnso and Jeff Wilkerson; her parents, Jessie Seay, Jr., and Charlie Mae Jones Seay; four sisters, Eloise Seay Allen, Minnie Lee Seay Richardson, Ariola and Willie Mae Woods; two brothers, Jessie Seay, Jr., and Curtis Seay. Martha leaves the following loved ones to cherish many fond memories, two sons, Sylvester Anthony Johnson (Toni) of Metter, Ga., and Gregory Johnson (Rose) of Lake Worth, Fla.; one daughter, Jenny Renee Wilkerson Hamilton (Bryant) of Statesboro, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Ashley Shubert, Jamal Johnson, Daniqua Johnson, Willie Shubert, Kwama Hines, Chambreail Wilkerson and Kelsey Wilkerson; six great-great grandchildren; one brother, Talmadge Seay (Ella) of Manassas, Ga.; one sister, Rose Lee Seay Smith of Miami, Fla.; two aunts, Bertha Whigham of Delray Beach, Fla. and Alzona Carter of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two goddaughters, Christina Escobedo and Denise Hester; a very special cousin, Richelle Hendley, whom she nurtured and cared for; a close friend, Pamela Miller; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, all of whom she loved dearly. Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m. at St. John M.B. Church of Claxton with the Rev. Steven James officiating. Interment was in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Manassas, Ga. Pallbearers were Deonta Moore, Kodi Slater, Chris Warren, Eric Brooks, Desmond Mikell and Rahkeem Palmer. Honorary pallbearers were deacons of St. John M.B. Church. Harper’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.