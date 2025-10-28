Martha Jane Williams Taylor passed away on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. She was born on June 15, 1946, in Evans County, Georgia to the late Artis and Fannie Mae Murphy. She was a proud graduate of Evans County High School, Longhorns Class of 1963 – graduating early, at the tender age of 17 years old. After graduation, Martha relocated to Elizabeth, New Jersey, where she met and married Johnnie Taylor. She was a devoted employee of Bell Atlantic (now Verizon Communications) for over 30 years, where she was admired for her strong work ethic, professionalism and dedication. In addition to her professional career, Martha also served faithfully at Mount Zion Baptist Church, where she joyfully gave her time and talents in service to the Lord and her church family. After retirement, she relocated to Santee, South Carolina and decided to return to her career at Verizon Communications, where she worked for many years as a valued and respected employee. While in Santee, she also became a faithful member of Saint Andrews Baptist Church, where she faithfully served and worshipped for many years. Martha was a loving wife, step-mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She lived life to the fullest — a no-nonsense woman full of wit, whose warmth, wisdom and humor touched everyone around her. Her absence leaves a void that can never be filled, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her beloved stepdaughter, Dornethia Evette Williams; parents, Artis and Fannie Mae Murphy; and two brothers, Levon Murphy and Daniel Murphy. Martha leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Johnnie Taylor; step-children, Valerie (Derrick) Howe, and Darrell Taylor; grandchildren, James Howe, Jasmine Howe, and Dominique Smallwood; great-grandchildren, Ashley and Adam Howe; siblings, Wilson (Mamie) Williams, Samuel (LaWanda) Murphy, Frederick Murphy, Margie Thomas, Patricia (Bennie) Bacon, Calvin (Barbara) Murphy, Stevie (Tracie) Murphy, and Jacquelene (Ronnie) James; aunt, Edith Hendrix; sister-in-law, Annie Ruth Murphy; goddaughters/nieces, Tia Tootle and Denise (David) Kulowich; special cousin, Mildred Wynn; best friend, Dora Lee; caregiver, Wanda Ruffing; special nieces, Tayrn Harris and Wendy Arline; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Her memory will forever remain in our hearts. Public visitation will be held Friday, October 31, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of Harpers Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 1, 11:00 a.m., at Historic Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Internment will follow in the church cemetery. Harpers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.