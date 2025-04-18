Martha Jo McCall, 92, passed away April 15, 2025, at Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was a native of Tattnall County but resided in Savannah for 35 years before moving to Bellville, after her daughters marriage, to be near family and friends. She was a member of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church, and a former member of United Methodist Women. She loved camping, she was in the Savannah Garden Club, a girl scout leader for several years and she helped publish “On the Go” travel magazine. Mrs. McCall worked at Bartlett Junior High School and Windsor Forest Elementary School as a secretary. She was “Aunt Jo’ to her nieces and nephews and many other friends. Mrs. McCall was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Willouise Rogers; husband, Charles Frank McCall; her brother, Mack Rogers, Jr.; and her sister, Ona Coleman. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Jo Cheryl and Bill Haley of Otto, N.C.; sister-in-law, Wanda Rogers of Manassas; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 19, from 10:00 -11:00 a.m., graveside at the Reidsville City Cemetery. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 19, 11:00 a.m., graveside at the Reidsville City Cemetery with burial to follow. Remembrances may be made to The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, Ga., or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P. O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.