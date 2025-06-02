Martha Kate Howard Chester, age 94, was born in Statesboro, Georgia on July 4, 1930 to Martin Howard and Alma Brannen. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Brantley. She moved to Claxton, Georgia in 1953, where she lived for 19 years. She moved to Albany in 1972. She retired from Doublegate Country Club after 20 years as Controller. After retiring at Doublegate, she worked at Cromartie Pecan Farms, Leesburg, Georgia for several years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany and a member of Dorcus-Ruth Sunday School Class. She was predeceased by her parents, Martin and Alma Howard, and sister, Sara Ramsey. She is survived by daughter, Janis Lane (Johnny), of Rome, Ga. and son, Robert Chester (Robin) of Albany, Ga.; five grandchildren, Kim Jones (Scott), Brant Lane (Michelle), Trent Lane (Brandie), Alyson Chester Moffit (Dan) and Wesley Chester; also 12 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 3, 10:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, Statesboro, Ga. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 3, 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, Statesboro, Ga. Burial will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Statesboro, Ga. Remembrances may be made to Macedonian Missionary Service General Fund, P.O. Box 756, Somerset, KY 42502 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.