Martha Nichols, 90, of Claxton, Ga., passed away September 14, 2025. She was a longtime member of the Trinity Church of the Nazarene, and an avid bowler. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Nichols, Jr. of Claxton and her daughter, Liz Crosby of Boynton Beach, FL. Surviving are her daughters, Lanette (Jim) Carter of Boynton Beach, FL., and Janet Massey of Claxton, Ga.; son, Danny (Ginger) Nichols of Norman Park, Ga.; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 20, 10:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 20, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Anderson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to Anderson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 839 Sam Greene Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.