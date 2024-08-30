Marvin Etienne Roundtree was born on October 27, 1958, to the late Clara Houston Roundtree and Edward Roundtree Sr., and was the eldest of three brothers. He embraced Christianity early in life, joining Drake Memorial Baptist Church. In 1984, he continued his spiritual journey at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership and guidance of the late Reverend Arthur Jackson Jr., where he remained a dedicated and faithful member until the very end. Throughout the years of his membership at New Shiloh, he was a member of the Mass Choir, Mass Usher Ministry and, until his recent illness, the Parking Lot Ministry. Affectionately known as “Tank” or “Tree” by family and friends, Marvin began his education at Holy Redeemer Catholic School before transferring to Miami Dade County Public Schools, where he graduated from Miami Central Senior High School, Class of 1976. He furthered his education at the University of Oklahoma and Savannah State University. Above all, his deep dedication to family and friends was his most admirable trait. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him knew of his intense devotion to his parents. He went above and beyond to care for them until the very end. He embodied the saying “reach out and touch someone” through his mission to always keep the family connected and informed. There was never a birthday, accomplishment, new addition, loss, or any newsworthy family announcement that the family did not know of, thanks to him. He did not take the word friend lightly. If he considered you his friend, you were his family. Marvin Etienne was a prolific writer and speaker who always spoke his mind often times in a comedic way. Although he was very humorous in nature, he was also very straight forward with his thoughts and feelings. You did NOT come to him to ask for his opinion if you did not want to hear the honest truth! For that very reason, people loved and respected him. Marvin Etienne’s deep faith and desire to help others was the driving force behind his career choice within the field of service. In 1981 he began working with the Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center at the Tri-Center and Dade Intensive Control Unit as well as the Halfway House. In 1994 Etienne worked at the Department of Health and Rehabilitation Services as a Detention Care Worker. He later went on to work as a Mental Health Technician. He also worked with Miami- Dade County Public Schools in Exceptional Student Education (ESE). He ended his tenure of service in 2008 at Better Way of Miami in a Structured Housing Center as a Drug Counselor. “For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” -2 Timothy 4:6-7 On Monday August 19, 2024 Marvin Etienne Roundtree made his spiritual transition to his eternal home to join his mother and younger brother, Ethan who preceded him. He leaves behind a legacy filled with unconditional love and total devotion to family, church, and friends. To cherish his memories and celebrate his life, he leaves behind his father, Edward Roundtree Sr.;, his brother, Edward C. Roundtree; a devoted sister/cousin, Gwendolyn Bryant; nephews, Edward, Domonique, and Erin along with a host of loving family and friends. Viewing will be held Saturday, September 7th, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St Luke Missionary Baptist Church, Daisy, Ga. Gravesite services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Register, Ga.