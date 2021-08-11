Mary “Alma” Bradley, 89 of Register, walked up the stairway of Heaven and danced across the streets of gold on Sunday, August 8. She was born to the late Charles Henry and Lizzie Virginia Stokes of Brooklet. Alma was predeceased by her loving husband and faithful father to her children in 2002, Bennie Julius Bradley. They lived together over 50 years. Alma was a God fearing, humble, meek, quiet, stay at home mother and a faithful wife.She was an excellent cook. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, you could hear her pray in the night, “I love you and I love all my children”. “I love Cody.” Cody was her loving dog companion. She is survived She is survived by one loving sister, Louise Virginia Lee of Pembroke; three children, Lynette (Rev. Clinton) Kearney of Blackshear, Bennie Sampson Bradley of Register and Glenda Harn of Claxton; five grandchildren, Rev. Clinton Kevin (Rhonda) Kearney, Melissa (Reed) Bradley Cook, Virginia (Dylan) Bradley Anderson, Brian Angeleo Vega and Christopher Payton Harn; five great-grandchildren, Shadiah Grace Kearney, Judah Wesley Kearney, Payton Anthony Harn. Our family is expecting two blessed great- grandchildren additions, Sutton Dean Anderson in November 2021 and Presley Adrianne Cook in January 2022; one step-great-grandson, Mason Cook. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 14, at the funeral home with the funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with Reverends Clinton Kearney and Kevin Kearney officiating. Interment will follow in Ephesus Church Cemetery where Reverends Clinton Kearney and Kevin Kearney will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dylan Anderson, Keith Bradley, Adam Anderson, Edward Kangeter, James Lee, Jr. and Tony Lee. The family would like to acknowledge the caregivers and Ogeechee Area Hospice that took wonderful care of their mother. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Bradley family.