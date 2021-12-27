Mary Beth Lott, 73, passed away December 24, at Memorial Health Center in Savannah, surrounded by her family. The Evans County native was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Claxton. She touched the lives of many people through her job as a certified nursing assistant at Evans Memorial Hospital, where she worked for over 20 years. Prior to working at the hospital, she worked for over 10 years at Winn Dixie in Claxton. She enjoyed going on adventures with her family, especially traveling to Florida and visiting the beach, as well as flea markets.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lott; and a sister, Pauline Driggers.

She is survived by her sons, James (Cynthia) Waters of Register, and Michael (Carla) Waters of Glennville; daughter, Melissa Waters of Claxton; step-daughter, Alisa Lott of Statesboro; sisters, Renee (Tim) Barrow of Hagan and JohnnieMae Bennett (James) of Claxton; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 27, from 1 – 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 27, at 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Raleigh Waters, Chase Cowart, Caleb Arnold, Sergio Esteban, O’Rion Barrow and James Bennett.

Remembrances may be sent to Evans County CARES, P. O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.