Mary ‘Betsy’ Lee, 79, passed away April 7, 2023. She enjoyed working at Evans Memorial nutrition service for over 20 years and then serviced at Glenvue Nursing Home nutrition for many years. Betsy enjoyed helping others to smile and have laughter in their life – it was her passion. She never met a stranger because everyone she met became her family. She was the kind of person to call you Sweetie, Honey and Sugar and mean it. Betsy loved people and people watching, she was always down for an adventure, fishing, cooking and great fried chicken. Above all, her greatest love was her family. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Marguerite True; two sisters; one brother; and one son, Charles ‘Jay’ Lee. Surviving are a son, Christopher (Tassey) Lee of Daisy, Ga.; grandchildren, Cejay (Katie) Lee of Metter, Ga., Kegan (RayAnn) Lee of Statesboro, Ga. and Zoey Lee of West Virginia; great-grandchildren, Sadie Lee, Trip Lee, Jocelyn Lee, Charlotte Lee and Gabby Lee; daughter-in-law, Denise Lee; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 12, 4 – 6 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Remembrances may be made to the Cancer Society, 3380 Chastain Meadows Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Ga. 30144; and/or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 667 Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.