Mary 'Elaine' Sapp Pittman, 61, of Collins and widow of Ray Pittman, passed away Thursday, September 24, at Candler County Hospital in Metter with her family by her side after a long battle of cancer. Born in Savannah, she was a daughter of Marvin and Kaye Sapp. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, but her grandchildren were her life. She also loved to ride dirt roads and listen to music. Even though she battled cancer, she always had a smile on her face and a great attitude. In addition to her husband, Elaine was preceded in death by her mother, Kaye Sapp. Surviving are her daughter, Shavonna Rachel Rushing (Paul) of Collins; her son, Joshua Oliver (Crystal) of Collins; two step-children, Casey Pittman Miles of Metter and Pattie Pittman Lanier of Claxton; her sister, Darlene Sapp of Collins; her brother, Avery Sapp (Bonnie) of Collins; five grandchildren, Jasper Rushing, Elaina Rushing, Emelyn Rushing, Julius Oliver and Payden Oliver; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel. The funeral will be held Thursday, September 30, at 1 p.m., at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel with Rev. Dewayne Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeffery Sapp, Adam Rushing, Joel Hinojosa, Jonathon Hinojosa, Tim Oliver, and Travis Cobb.