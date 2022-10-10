Mary Elizabeth Crosby, 86, passed away October 7, at her residence surrounded by family. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. She worked at Claxton Manufacturing Company for many years until it closed. Afterwards, she owned and operated a day care. She loved and nurtured many foster children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Darnell Crosby; son, Gary Crosby; parents, Kelly and Marie Futch; brothers, John, Joe and Ray Futch. Surviving are her children, Glenda Anderson and Donald Crosby, both of Claxton and Lynn (Joe) Mixon of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Syble (Felton) Bacon of Macon, Ga., Margie (Ralph) Kessler of Rincon, Ga., Virginia (Doug) Shuman of Jacksonville, Fla., Carolyn (David) Dawson of Savannah, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Linda Futch of Brooklet, Ga. and Phyliss Futch of Jacksonville, Fla.; brothers, Jack (Bonita) Futch of Pembroke, Ga., Lee (Beverly) Futch of Statesboro, Ga., Roger (Brenda) Futch of Jacksonville, Fla.; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Graveside servicse were held Sunday, October 9, at 2 p.m., at Brewton Cemetery with Todd Alvarez officiating. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers were Vennie Ricord, Robbie Anderson, Danny Anderson, Timothy Anderson, Shane Crosby, Gary Crosby, Donnie Crosby and Kelly Crosby. Remembrances may be made to Bethany Hospice, 109 South Duval Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417; and Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.