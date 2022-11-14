Mary Lou Headrick, age 90 of Jackson, Tenn., passed away Friday November 11, at her residence in Statesboro, Ga. surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Headrick is the Widow of John Winfred Headrick, Sr. and daughter of the late O.C. and Sadie Hawkins of Knoxville, Tenn. After graduating St. Mary’s School of Nursing in the 1950’s she served a 40-year nursing career as a Registered Nurse at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital retiring as an Administrative Supervisor in 1999. Before her retirement she was awarded with the prestigious Nightingale Award which to recognize exceptional nurses within their organization who demonstrate leadership traits and routinely go above and beyond to deliver quality nursing care. Mrs. Headrick was a charter member of Woodland Baptist Church where she served her Lord and her church family for many years. She is survived by her children, John and Melissa Headrick; and grandson, John Marshall Headrick, all of Claxton, Ga. Services will be conducted by Arrington’s Funeral Home with visitation at 10 a.m., on Tuesday November 15 with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, Tenn. Pallbearers will be William (Bill) and Monte Haynes of Birmingham, Ala., Joseph Toy, Steve Chipman, Paul Sutherland, and Steve Brown of Jackson, Tenn. A memorial service will be held in her honor for friends and family in Statesboro, Ga. at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her honor to Woodland Baptist Church in Jackson, Tenn. or Southern Manor Assisted Living Care in Statesboro, Ga. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.