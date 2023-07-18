Mary Louise Sapp Threatt, 84, passed away July 14, 2023 at The Journey Home. She was a lifelong resident of Evans County and a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church for 66 years. After retiring from Food Service at Rogers Correctional Institute, she became a fulltime homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandma. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved serving others, cooking, and baking. She loved preparing Sunday lunches for the family and cooking for her church family and friends. She was well known for her catering skills. She baked hundreds of birthday and wedding cakes. She loved family vacation trips to the mountains and mission trips to Ecuador and the Navajo Nation. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Wilton Reppard Threatt; her parents, Luke and Myrtle Sapp; her brother, Luke H. “Buddy” Sapp, Jr.; sisters, Virginia “Nell” Collins and Fannie Lou Perkins. Surviving are her sons, Kenny Threatt and Norman (Dana) Threatt of Claxton; daughters, Tammi (Danny) Woodrum of Statesboro, Wendy (Steve) Boatright and Jeannie Threatt, all of Claxton; 11 grandchildren, Heidi (Robbie) Barnard, Matthew (Valerie) Woodrum, Amanda Black, Brooke (Adam) Howard, Daniel (Janna) Threatt, Callie (Levi) Smith, Maggie Burkhalter (Branden Lewis), Becky (Josh) Havener, Jake Killebrew, Reese Killebrew, and Elaina (Juan) Gonzalez; 13 great-grandchildren, Libby Black, Case and Cade Woodrum, Emmie, Evie and Abram Smith, Stetson Howard, Emily, Alana and Bryce Barnard, Hallie and Adisyn Havener, Rose Gonzalez; several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to caregivers Betty Waldo, Glenda Williams, Lucy Walden, and the loving staff at The Journey Home. Graveside services were held Monday, July 17, 10 a.m., at the Threatt Family Cemetery with Jerry Cox and David Oliver officiating. Burial was in Threatt Family Cemetery, Wilton Threatt Road, Claxton, Ga. Pallbearers were Matthew Woodrum, Daniel Threatt, Case Woodrum, Robbie Barnard, Levi Smith, and Adam Howard. Remembrances may be made to Evans County CARES, P. O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; The Griffin House, 107 W. Liberty Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417; and Evans Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 518, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.