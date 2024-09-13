Mary ‘Lucille’ Rogers Sapp, 88, passed away on September 11, 2024 at Glenvue Nursing Home in Glennville, Georgia. She was a native of Evans County, Georgia and a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Lucille was a homemaker, Vacation Bible School Director for 27 years, and led the Senior Adults in making quilts and other handmade crafts for Nursing Homes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy T. and Genie Mae Rogers; husband, Robbie Sapp; brothers, Otis Rogers and Wilbern Rogers; sisters, Lorene Benton and Lulene Haire; son-in-law, Robbie Jernigan. Surviving are her son, Darryl (Valerie) Sapp of Pembroke, Ga.; daughters, Rhonda (Phillip) Richey of Claxton, Ga., Lisa Jernigan of Claxton, Ga. and Cindy (David) Wiggins of Dry Ridge, Ky.; 13 grand-children, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 15, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 15, 3:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. A family burial will be held at a later date at Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Eastside Building Fund, P.O. Box 66, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Bethany Hospice, 109 S. Duval Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.