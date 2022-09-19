Mary M. Waters, 83, passed away September 16 at home, under the care of her loving family and Bethany Hospice. Mary was born May 7, 1939 in Hortense, Georgia to the late Clarence and Fronie Dowling Moody. She graduated in May of 1956 at Nahunta High School, where she excelled in academics and basketball. She served her community by displaying many talents, as she did bookkeeping, sewing and child care from home and worked part time at NeSmith Funeral Home. Mary diligently worked for Evans County DFCS and retired in August of 1999. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Fronie Dowling Moody; spouses, Lorin Waters and Lonzo Griffin; child, Eric Engstrom; grandchild, Benjamin Wilson. Surviving are her children, Scott (Kellie) Griffin, Shelby (Jill) Griffin, Stephen (Gay) Griffin, Stephanie (Dennis) Wilson, Shelia (Tom) Dean, Rex Engstrom, Jamille E. Sergent, Sally (Phillip) Moncrief, Kenn (Chuck) Waters; sisters, Vera Harrel, Geraldine Branch, Lavonne (Buddy) Sellers; brothers, Jerry (Ruby) Moody, Terry (Debbie) Moody; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Anderson, Loleen Haire, Martha Haire, Vera Blocker, Hazel Lee, Corene (James) Lewis, Josie Griffin; brother-in-law, Coleman Griffin; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grands and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services were held Sunday, September 18, 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Larry Bird. A private burial will be held at a later date. Pallbearers were Tristan Griffin, Trevor Griffin, Trenton Griffin, Travis Griffin, Stephen Odom, Clay Dean and Sam Dean. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S, P.O. Box 667, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Bethany Hospice, 109 South Duval Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.