Sunday, July 30, 2023, Mary Odom Grosse died peacefully in her sleep at Spanish Oaks Retreat in Savannah, Georgia at the age of 92. Born in Evans County, Georgia, Mary worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., where she met her husband Richard (Dick) Grosse. Together they lived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Germany, New York State, and finally the last 60 years on Tybee Island, Georgia. Mary was predeceased by her husband Richard, who she loved amazingly. Her advice on marriage was this: “Love is good and sex is great, but you really have to like a person in order to have a successful marriage.” She was also predeceased by parents, Willie and Lamora Odom; her brother, Hiram Odum; and sister, Joanne Odom Richey. She is survived by her brother Billy, who she told so many stories about from her childhood, mostly about getting into mischief together. Mary owned and operated The Sugar Shack on Tybee Island for several decades, stopping only when forced to by illness at the age of 88. She loved talking to customers from all over the world, and especially loved seeing children enjoy her food and ice cream. She was an advocate for exercise, and for 30 years could be seen daily walking six miles a day around Tybee’s North End. Her children and grandchildren fondly remember being called her “anchor” slowing her down when they risked walking with her. Mary placed first in the female 80+ age division of the 10k Savannah Bridge Run several years in a row until she decided she had proven her point. Mary loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren so much. They all survive her: sons, Russell (Tammy), Ian (Bonnie), Louis (Paula), Bruce Grosse; daughter of her heart Angela Malone Grosse; grandchildren Stephen, Andrew (Alana), David (Charlene), Samuel (Ashly), Stuart, Christopher (Kristin), and Kara Grosse, Erin Pettigrew (Nathan), and Patricia Grosse Brewer (John); great-grandchildren, Asher, Ames, Ali, John, Mary, Atlas, and Willa Grosse, Hannah, David, and Micah Pettigrew, and Winifred Brewer. Mary was raised Southern Baptist and became a Presbyterian along with her husband. She believed God to be a great and awesome God, whose love exceeded human comprehension. Funeral services were held Saturday, August 5 at 11 a.m., at Fox and Weeks Islands Chapel. Mary loved flowers and books. Flowers and remembrances can be sent to Fox and Weeks Islands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tybee Island Branch Library, which provided her with thousands of books and countless hours of entertainment. Send any donations to Live Oak Public Libraries–Tybee Island Branch at 2002 Bull Street Savannah, Ga. 31401.