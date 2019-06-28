Mary Sharpe Smith, 91, passed away June 28 at The Griffin House Assisted Living under the care of Solace Hospice. She was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County. Ms. Mary retired from Claxton Manufacturing, after which she did sewing and alterations in her home. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and the Ruth Bible Sunday School Class. Ms. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Smith; her son, Jimmy Smith; her daughter, LaVerne; and son-in-law, John Bandy. Surviving are one granddaughter, Susan (Shane) Todd of Claxton; three grandsons, Lance Royal of Claxton, Trey (LeAnn) Royal of Vidalia, Ga. and Drew (Kamarie) Miles of Greenville, S.C.; one brother, Oswald Sharpe of Rincon, Ga.; one son-in-law, Luther (Faye) Royal of Claxton; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, from 10 – 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, at 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Matt Brady officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Eastside Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 66, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.