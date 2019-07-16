Master Caleb Brown, 7, of St. Helena Island, died Tuesday, July 9 at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, following a car accident. He was the son of Yamira Mikel and Christopher Brown. His grandparents are Duane and Tammy Nunnally of Claxton. There will be a Candlelight vigil on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 8:00 pm, at Nowe Wiggins Road, Lot 18, Burton, South Carolina. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, July 19, at the St. Luke Baptist Church, 3048 Snake Road, Ridgeland, S.C. 29936. The repast will be held Saturday, July 20, at First African Baptist Church, Church St., Claxton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m., at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, 36 MLK Jr. Dr., St. Helena Island, S.C. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will follow in Hagan Cemetery. Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals was in charge of arrangements.

