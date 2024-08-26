Mattie Kate Colson Boatwright, 98, passed away at Camellia Health and Rehabilitation on Sunday, August 25, 2024. Mattie was the youngest of 11 children born to Benjamin and Martha Ann Sikes Colson on November 20, 1925. She was educated in Evans County where she attended the rural schools of Sapptown, Bellville and Claxton High School. Mattie was a licensed beautician beginning her career as an apprentice to Juanita Altman (later Yarborough). She earned her beauticians license with the assistance of Mr. Chance, who was a beautician salesman from Savannah, Georgia. Mattie’s Beauty Shop was opened for business in 1958, and she operated her shop for over 50 years with love and devotion for her clients. At 80 years of age, Mattie reluctantly closed her beloved shop due to health issues. She was a member of Claxton First Baptist Church for many years and served as Sunday School Nursery Superintendent. Later, Mattie moved her membership to Claxton Primitive Baptist Church where she served as treasurer for 25 years. Recently, Mattie moved her letter of membership back to her home church, Claxton First Baptist. Mattie met her husband, Jack, and the were married on February 17, 1945. Their union lasted for 69 years until Jack’s passing in 2014. Mattie also enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and shopping. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Ellis Boatwright; parents, Benjamin and Martha Ann Sikes Colson; granddaughter, Betsy Michelle Boatwright; great-grandson, Taylor Boatwright; son-in-law, Alvin Lewis; 10 siblings, Walter (Maggie) Colson, Roy (Ollie) Colson, Albert (Margie) Colson, Troy (Eudell) Colson, Annie (Raymond) DeLoach, Wilma (Arthur) Sapp, Daisy (Robert) Moody, Liza Mae (Roland) Bunton, Eula Lee (Wilburn) Rogers and an infant sibling. Surviving are her daughters, Jackie Lewis of Claxton, Ga., and Teresa (Tim) Eason of Claxton, Ga.; son, Dennie (Ronda) Boatwright of Claxton, Ga.; She was affectionately known as “Mama Mattie” to her beloved family. Her grandchildren, Sheila Lewis (Barry) Waters, Kevin (Stephanie) Lewis, Kaci Boatwright, Will (Emille) Boatwright, Misty (Ryan) Chancey, Lee Jones, Wayne (Holli) Eason, Abe (Kandace) Eason, and Ken (Lacey) Eason; great-grandchildren, Leah (Mac) Edwards, Josh Lewis, Branden (Maggie Burkhalter) Lewis, Mackenzie Boatwright, Sydney Boatwright, Eddy Lynn Chancey, Willie Eason, Bailey Eason, Benna Eason, Abe Eason, Lily Eason, Emma Eason, Jack Eason, Molly Eason, Hannah Eason; two great-great-grandchildren, Luke and Livy Edwards. Mattie’s oldest great-granddaughter, Leah, and youngest great-grandchild, Benna, share Mama Mattie’s birthday. Many thanks to her caregivers at Ogeechee Area Hospice, Camellia Health and Rehabilitation, and Affinis Hospice. Thanks also to her primary caregiver for a number of years, Dr. Thomas Miller, and to Angie Glisson who often sat with her. Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 10:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Claxton First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Brewton Cemetery P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.