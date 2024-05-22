Mayor, council meet to talk CPD personnel

Few details were available following a closed meeting of the Claxton Mayor and Council last week, although it was confirmed that the meeting was for the purpose of discussing ‘personnel matters’ related to the Claxton Police Department. Public agencies are permitted to meet in closed session to discuss personnel, but if a vote is taken on a matter it must be done in open session. No official action was taken that required a vote, according to Mayor Terry Branch. Branch said he will likely be able to provide information on the meeting next week.

Check The Enterprise website and next week’s edition for updates.