Meet and Greet for new ECRD Director

As an opportunity for the community to meet the its new Director, Butch Morris, Evans County Recreation Department (ECRD) will host a meet and greet on Tuesday, August 16 between the hours of 6 – 8 p.m.

Free hamburgers, hotdogs, and drinks will be available at the meet and greet event, which will be held at the George Neder Center located at 11093 Hwy. 280 East in Claxton.

For those who have not already registered for fall sports, you may do so during the meet and greet.

Morris was recently selected as the new ECRD Director and assumed the role August 11.