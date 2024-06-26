Meeting comments need clarifications

During a called meeting on May 9, the City of Hagan approved the conditional use of the property, parcel #H13 001, which is zoned as B-1 General Business District for the property on the corner of Old Metter and Dublin roads. The meeting had short public notice due to press deadline restrictions and was only publicly notified via the Claxton Enterprise website and Facebook, and a sign posted on the door of Hagan City Hall.

