Meeting set Feb. 26 with EPD to discuss Bulloch water wells

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) Watershed Protection Branch will be hosting a meeting in Bulloch County on February 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Southeast Bulloch High School Auditorium to provide information on the technical analysis and modeling assessment of the potential groundwater impacts from the requested withdrawals of groundwater for supplying water to the Bryan County Mega-Site.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.