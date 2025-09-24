Meetings underway for City to add more gas customers

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

As residential and industrial development near Claxton continues, city officials are considering a number of recommendations for adding customers to its natural gas delivery network.

A meeting of representatives from Statesboro and Claxton, along with engineers and the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia, was held Monday morning at Claxton City Hall. It was the third meeting of the group, which must plan for current natural gas demands and those that are forthcoming.

