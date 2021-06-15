Micah Gabriel Williamson, age 16, of Brunswick, Georgia passed away on June 7. An active member of College Place United Methodist Church, he was very involved with the Calvary Youth group and had a heart for missions. He also helped with the video and sound system for worship. Micah was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone he met.He showed kindness and respect to people of all ages. Beginning at age 5, Micah was dedicated to Karate, learning a strong work ethic, and earning a Second Degree Black Belt from Advanced Martial Arts. Being a first year participant of the Brunswick High Marching Pirates Band, was important to him. He enjoyed making new friends and camaraderie within the band. In middle school he learned a love for running cross country and track. He also loved swimming, music, and playing xbox with family and friends. He avidly followed the Kansas City Chiefs football games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the UCONN Women’s basketball team. Love of family was an essential aspect of his life. He always took time for the younger children and looked forward to going to the annual beach vacations with his cousins, aunts, uncles and various other family members. He is survived by his father, Malcolm (Lori) Williamson of Connecticut; his mother, Melanie (Steve) of Brunswick of Brunswick; siblings, Seth and Steven Bagaria, Tony and Monica Neu; paternal grandmother, Nancy Copeland; maternal great-grandmother, Montez Deloach; maternal grandparents, Rev. Mike and Melinda Huling. A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, June 12, at 2:30 p.m., at College Place UMC in the Christian Life Center. Services were officiated by Rev. Charles Houston, Rev. Tab Miller and Rev. Sam Vernon. Honorary Pallbearers were members of the Calvary Youth group and Brunswick High School Marching Pirates. Pallbearers were Seth Dowdy, Eli Bunkley, Lee Brannen, Dale Kennon, Patrick Depirro and Tim Holcomb. Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home was in charge of graveside services on Monday, June 14, at 3 p.m.