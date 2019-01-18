Michael Alan McLean, II was born July 8, 2016 at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Ga. He is the son of Nick and Cassi McLean and brother of Ruby Laine, all of Claxton. He passed away January 14 in Macon, Ga. Michael was a shining light to his family and those who knew him. He was a smiling, happy, and joy filled kid that loved to play with his big sister, his cousins, and his “boys” at Pinewood Christian Academy, where he was a constant presence on the football field, around the softball field and recently on the basketball court of the Patriots. He was loved by his immediate family, his church family (Rehoboth Baptist Church), and the Pinewood family where Nick works as a teacher and coach. At just two years of age, Michael’s legacy will be one of great sacrifice and love, as Nick and Cassi decided for donation of his organs to continue on life, becoming a testament and miracle for two families in desperate need of kidneys and a heart. He will forever be remembered as the boy who gave it all for love. He is survived by his parents, Nick and Cassi McLean; one sister, Ruby Laine McLean; paternal grandmother, Dixie McLean (Grammie) of Eatonton, Ga.; his maternal grandfather, Wendell Bush (Paw-Paw) of Minter, Ga.; his maternal grandmother, Kay Bush (Kay-Kay) of Dudley, Ga.; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael will lie in state on Sunday, January 20, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Eddie Durrence Gymnasium at Pinewood Christian Academy until the funeral hour. Funeral Services will begin at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Eddie Durrence Gymnasium at Pinewood Christian Academy with Pastor Eric Freel, Rev. Jimmy Griffith and Pastor Gary Few, officiating. Pallbearers will be Korbett MacGregor, Maylon Stanfield, Jonathan Bush, Austin Bush, Garrett Blaxton and John McLean. In lieu of flowers, balloons, gifts, etc. the family requests memorial donations be made to “In Memory of Michael McLean” Go Fund Me page which can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-michael-mclean or by designating monies to Rehoboth Baptist Church. The Glennville Funeral Home is serving the McLean family.