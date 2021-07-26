Michael Anthony Pinckard, 49, passed away at Evans Memorial Hospital July 23. He was a native of Statesboro but lived in Evans County all of his life where he attended and graduated from Claxton High School. He attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for a year and returned to the family business, Mike’s Meat in Claxton. He loved all sports, especially golf as he still holds the course record at Evans Heights Golf Course. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Pinckard. Surviving are his father, Mike Pinckard of Claxton; mother of his children, Audrey Nelson Pinckard of Claxton; sons, Preston Campbell of Claxton, Nelson Pinckard of Claxton, Cooper Pinckard of Claxton; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, July 26, from 12- 2p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 26, at 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery in Hagan. Pallbearers will be Casey Pinckard, Lindsay Duffield, Jeffery Pinckard, Stephen Brown, Steve Collins and David DeLoach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evans Heights Golf Course, 415 Golf Club Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.