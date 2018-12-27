Michael LaSala is County’s Employee of the Year

Michael LaSala, Building and Grounds Supervisor, was named the Evans County Employee of the Year during the county’s annual Christmas luncheon held at the Neder Center on Friday, Dec. 21.

Numerous county employees were also recognized for years of service and retirements.

By Julie Braly, Editor