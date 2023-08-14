Michael ‘Mike’ Jackson Burkhalter, 74, passed away August 12, 2023 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Polly Burkhalter. Surviving are his son, Ryan (Amanda) Burkhalter of Statesboro, Ga.; daughter, Heather Gomez of Statesboro; brother, Joe (Brenda) Burkhalter of Cobbtown; sister, Cay Quattlebaum (John Farmer) of Milledgeville, Ga.; three grandchildren, Bailey Burkhalter, Logan and Mahaela Gomez; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Becky Burkhalter and Marga Cowart. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 15, at 10 a.m. at Claxton Primitive Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 15, at 11 a.m. at Claxton Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Claxton, Ga. Remembrances may be made to Claxton Primitive Baptist Church, 338 Tellie Akins Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417, or Brewton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 230417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.