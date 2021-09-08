Michael Ray Hill, 46, passed away September 5 at St. Joseph/Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga. He was born May 6, 1975, in Statesboro, Ga. to Rex and Mary Hill. He lived in the Evans/Tattnall County area all of his life. To know him was to love him. He held many titles – husband, father, son, brother, true friend and his favorite title of all – Papa. He was the instigator of most pranks, the fixer of problems, the shoulder to cry on, the calm in the storm, the planter/keeper of the candy tree. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Hill. He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Charity Hill of Claxton; children, Andrew, Laura, Emily, Jacob, Rebekah, Luke and Jonathan Hill, all of Claxton; sisters, Melissa (Tracy) Sands of Glennville and Amy Hill of Claxton; two beautiful grandchildren, Ellie and Levi Hill of Tarrytown, Ga.; and a large, extended family and friends he considered brothers. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 9, from 5 – 7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 10, at 10 a.m., at Rehoboth Baptist Church. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul Collaso, Jonny Collaso, Bubba Hice, Mike Nettles, William Pittman and Danny Blanchard. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.