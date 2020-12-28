Michael Rogers, age 69, of Douglasville, Ga. passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22. He was born in Claxton on September 11, 1951 to the late JR Rogers and the late Eula Faye Cooper Rogers. Michael served in the United States Air National Guard Reserves. He was retired as owner of The Handy Shanty in Glennville, Ga. and he was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Claxton and First Baptist Church in Lithia Springs. Michael is survived by his wife, Goldie Rhoden Rogers; children, Shane Rogers, Christy McKoy and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Zachary Rogers, Tristen Rogers, Darius Rogers, Courey Rogers, Ryley McKoy and Camryn McKoy; sister, Wanda Rogers; brother, Dennis Rogers; sisters-in-law, Patsy Rogers and Ann Keath; brothers-in-law, Kenny Rhoden and Melton Rhoden. In addition to his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Rogers. He was cremated and memorial services will be planned at a later date. You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements. 770-489-2818.