Michael Shane Rogers, age 50, went to his heavenly home Friday, February 12. He was born on July 23, 1970 to Michael Rogers and Goldie Rhoden Rogers and lived in Claxton. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. He graduated from Pinewood Christian Academy in 1988 and attended technical school for diesel mechanics. Shane was very talented in operating heavy equipment and held many jobs in this area throughout his life. He always enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing. He was a hard worker and recently was involved with his local landscaping business. Shane is survived by his mother, Goldie Rhoden Rogers; children, Zachary Rogers (Delilah Rogers), Tristen Rogers, Darius Rogers and Courey Rogers; step-daughters, Alayna Schrader and Alyssa Schrader; sister, Christy McKoy and brother in law, Kevin McKoy; nephew, Ryley McKoy and niece, Camryn McKoy; aunts, Wanda Rogers, Patsy Rogers and Ann Keath; uncles, Dennis Rogers, Kenny Rhoden (Sue Rhoden) and Melton Rhoden; cousins, Shelly Brinkley Clay and Hunter Keath. Shane was preceded in death by his father, Michael Rogers; uncles, Larry Rogers and Butch Keath; and an aunt, Karen Rhoden. An intimate family Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastside Baptist Church.