Michele Thompson, age 58, of Dahlonega, passed away on November 14 following an extended illness. Mrs. Thompson was previously from Gainesville, Ga. Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her brother, Robby Cobb. Michele is survived by her husband, Colquitt Thompson; mother, Sue Williamson Cobb; twin sister, Cindy Larsen (Kris) of Gainesville, Ga.; brother, Kevin (Myra) Harding of Hays, N.C.; mother-in-law, Vydene Drake of Claxton; several other nieces, nephews, and God children also survive. Colquitt’s family loved and cherished Michele dearly and her memories and spirit will live on through all of us. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 18 in Dahlonega at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. on Sunday until service time. A graveside service will be held on Monday. Nov. 19, in Claxton at Canoochee Baptist Church cemetery at 3p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to North East Georgia Medical Center Hospice, 2150 Limestone Pkwy. Ste. 222, Gainesville, Ga. 30501. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dahlonegafuneralhome.com Arrangements by the professional staff of Dahlonega Funeral Home, 20 Gibson Road Dahlonega, Ga. 30533, A division of McDonald Family Funeral Homes. J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.