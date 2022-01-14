Mickey Byrd gets life sentence in 2019 shooting death of Moore

Following an all day trial on Wednesday before Atlantic Circuit Judge Robert Russell, a Claxton man accused of killing Steven Craig Moore, 22, more than two years ago was sentenced to life in prison.

Mickey Lewis Byrd, 30, was arrested Nov. 7, 2019 in Bulloch County by U.S. Marshals Service, on a murder warrant that was issued shortly after the shooting death of Moore on Nov. 3, 2019. The shooting followed a dispute between Byrd and Moore during a party hosted at The Gladiators Club on Oxendine Drive in Claxton.

Byrd had waived his right to a jury trial and chose instead to have the case heard by Judge Russell. After the state prosecutor presented several witnesses, including some who were at the party when the shooting occurred, Judge Russell found Byrd guilty and sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Dr. Joni Skipper, Associate Medical Examiner with the GBI Coastal Regional Crime Lab, testified that an autopsy revealed that Moore died due to multiple gunshot wounds to his left arm and upper torso. The victim, said Dr. Skipper, was shot three time with a 9mm gun.

Melissa Poole prosecuted the case for the State. Byrd was represented by attorney Malone Hart.

