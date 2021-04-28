Miss CHS, Mister CHS, Miss CMS crowned

The annual Miss Claxton High School (CHS) and Miss Claxton Middle School (CMS) pageants were held on Saturday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. in the CMS gymnasium. The theme, “Rockstars and Rhinestones” was brought to life by…

…Jenna Floyd, an 11th grader, was crowned 2021 Miss Claxton High School. She is the daughter of John and Deana Floyd.

…A new addition to this year’s show included the Mister CHS competition. Tanner Henry was crowned 2021 Mr. Claxton High School. A junior, Tanner is son of Jack and Angie Henry.

…Eighth grader Taylor Bennett was crowned Miss Claxton Middle School. She is the daughter of Jennifer Bennett and Shawn Lands.

By Julie Braly, Editor