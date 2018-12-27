MLK banquet scheduled for January 5

The keynote speaker for the 2019 MLK banquet is Tomain Murphy. The annual event is scheduled for Saturday, January 5, at 6:00 p.m. at the Veteran’s Center in Claxton.

Murphy is a 1995 graduate from Claxton High School. Today he serves as the Assistant Vice President of Radiation Oncology for the Levine Cancer Institute at Atrium Health (previously Carolinas Healthcare System) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

