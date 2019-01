The 2019 Martin Luther King, Jr. parade in Claxton is set for Monday, January 21, at 3 p.m. The Grand Marshal for this year’s events is Reverend Vivian Welch Byrd and the Parade Marshal is Irene Young Burney.

By Julie Braly, Editor