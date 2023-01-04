MLK Jr. memorial banquet speaker, Brenda Mims, one of County’s own

One of Evans County’s own will give the keynote address for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Banquet scheduled Saturday night, Jan. 7, at the Evans County Community Center (ECCC). One of several events that is part of the annual celebration of the late civil rights leader’s birthday, the banquet will be headlined by Brenda Carol McNeal Mims, a Daisy native who currently resides in Valdosta, GA.

