MLK Parade crowns annual celebration

Concluding several weeks of events and celebrations, the Martin Luther King Jr. birthday observance parade was staged Monday afternoon, led by Cassandra Hines and Calvin Murphy – Parade Marshal and Grand Marshal, respectively. Hundreds of spectators watched along the parade route, as colorful units, the Claxton High School Band, and a military Color Guard participated in the annual procession.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.