MLK parade rolls out Monday, to celebrate late civil rights leader’s birthday on Jan. 15

With the observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 15, the Evans County MLK Committee and Evans County Afro-American Society will host the MLK Festival and parade. The local theme for the observance is: “Communication is the Spark that Ignites Change”. The national theme for this year’s observance is: “Remember, Celebrate, Act, A Day On, Not a Day Off.”

