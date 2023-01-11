MLK Parade to get underway Monday

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday observance will feature a colorful parade in Claxton on Monday as floats and participants wind their way along the designated route that starts at MLK Drive. Set to kick off at 3 p.m., this year’s parade will be led by Cassandra Hayward Hines, Parade Marshal, and Calvin Murphy, Grand Marshal.

Following a route from MLK Drive, the parade will travel from Bacon-Ford Park to Hwy. 301 and turn right onto James Street. At Church Street the procession will turn right and continue until Boggs Street where it will turn left, then exit onto Hwy. 129.