Mollie Ann Geiger was born on August 3, 1935 to the late Deacon Charlie and Naomi Geiger in Savannah, Ga. She made the transition to be with the Lord on June 21, at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, Ga. At an early age she accepted Christ and joined Crossroad Baptist Church. She later joined St. John Missionary Baptist Church where she attended faithfully until her health failed. She began her educational journey through the Tattnall County school system but later attended the Evans County school system. Mollie Ann touched so many lives through her love for cooking. She worked with the Evans County school cafeteria for over 20 years. She then worked at the Claxton Poultry kitchen and ran her own catering business. Even after she stopped working she continued to cook for her family and the community until she wasn’t able to anymore. Mollie Ann was a very family oriented person. Every person she came in contact with, she made an impact on their lives. Early in life Mollie Ann met the love of her life, Johnny L. Williams (Jack) who preceded her in death. Through their union together they raised and loved 10 children. Two sons preceded her in death, Ronnie Geiger and Randy Geiger, Sr.. She leaves to cherish her love and memories three sons, David Geiger, Johnny Geiger, Charles Eric Williams, Sr.. all of Claxton; five daughters, Tammie (Michael) Smith, Theresa (Andre) Roberts, Sherrie Geiger, Jacquelyn Williams and Janet (Montez) Gibson, all of Claxton; one brother, Raymond Geiger; one sister, Emma Jean (Leon) Carr, both of Claxton; two aunts, Evanell Williams of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Francis Spencer of Cincinnati, Ohio. She raised three grandsons as her very own, Randy Geiger, Jr., Troy Geiger and Shanderian Williams, Sr.; one great-grandson, Zyeair Geiger; a devoted caregiver and friend, Ida Mae Perry; 21 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, from 12 – 7 p.m., in the chapel of Harper’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m., at St. John M.B. Church in Claxton Interment will be held at Jerusalem M.B. Church in Groveland. Harper’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.