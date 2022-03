2022 Miss Claxton High School, Mollie Lane, was crowned by last year’s queen Jenna Floyd, Saturday evening. Mollie is the daughter of Jason and Lee Anne Lane of Claxton.

To read the full article, including the queen’s court, Mr. CHS and Miss CMS, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.