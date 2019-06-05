Mollie Lane’s Deliberate Literate Campaign

It is often said that good things come in small packages. To make a big difference in someone’s life, we often envision an adult making some grand gesture, but that is not always the case.

No matter how young or old, everyone can make a difference and thirteen-year-old Mollie Lane has done just that. An upcoming eighth grader at Claxton Middle School (CMS), this community minded youngster felt compelled this past school year to create a Deliberate Literate Campaign.

“I was elected to the State School Student Advisory Council with Georgia Superintendent Richard Woods this year. As part of my duties as a council member, we were asked to create a service project to benefit our school or community,” explained Mollie. “Since our district’s focus is on literacy and because I love to read, I knew I wanted to do something with books and to do something that hadn’t been done before.”

By Julie Braly, Editor