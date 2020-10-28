Moser named CPD Officer of the Year, Brown is Communications Officer of the Year

Lieutenant Chris Moser was named Claxton Police Department’s (CPD) Officer of the Year and Karla Brown was named Communications Officer (dispatcher) of the Year for 2019, during the department’s second annual awards banquet held Friday night. Moser and Brown were chosen for the awards by their peers.

Additional awards were presented to Officers: Jeb Cowart, traffic enforcement; Dustin Skipper, DUI enforcement; James Waters, drug enforcement, and Nathan Waters for overall activity

By Julie Braly, Editor