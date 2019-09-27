Motorcycle crashes into Mike’s Meats

Early this morning, a man accidentally crashed his motorcycle into a side entrance and into the kitchen area of Mike’s Meats in Claxton.

Apparently, the unidentified man purchased the motorcycle from Tom’s Pawn City – which is located across the highway from Mike’s Meats – just minutes before the crash. The full extent of his injuries are unknown at this time, but it has been confirmed that he suffered a gruesome leg injury.

The accident caused significant damage to the kitchen area of Mike’s Meats.

Look for the full story and additional photos in next week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise.