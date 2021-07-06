Mozelle Phillips Horvat, 90 years of age, passed away June 21. She was surrounded in love by her three daughters, Gretchen Reed, Rebecca Clark and Marty Smythe. She was one of the four D.T and Louella Phillips girls of Reidsville, Georgia. Mozelle worked for the Labor Department in the State of Georgia for most of her working career. She was a Planner and helped write the first Head Start programs for the state. She was smart, organized and hard working with a strong conscience for social justice and equality. Mo was a person of strong conviction and action her whole life. She was always generous and compassionate and a champion of the underdog. Mo had a sharp wit and renowned debating skills in certain circles. She enjoyed a wonderful, peaceful, well-deserved retirement in Leesburg, Florida with Joe. She enjoyed golf, gardening, reading, and her local community at Highland Lakes. Mo had a love of history, psychology and mysteries. She was curious, bright, and unique. She came from strong stock and raised her children to be independent, brave, as well as kind and resilient. She leaves a wide and deep trail of love, tears and laughter. She led a good and beneficial life. All are blessed who knew her. She was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Williams and Martha Cheney Payne. Mo’s husband, Joseph Horvat, preceded her in death as well. She is survived by her sister, Marie Collins; her three girls; her son-in-law, James Reed;, her grandchildren, Andrew Reed, Sally Reed and William Kelley and his wife, Dilyana; great-grandchildren, Davis and Avery Reed and Liam Kelley. A family memorial service will be held at Jekyll Island, Georgia in August.